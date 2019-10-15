Caledonian Braves 5-3 Musselburgh Ath: Winters hits hat-trick for hosts

Caledonian Braves...................5

Musselburgh Athletic..............3

Caledonian Braves progressed through to the last 16 of the South Region Challenge Cup after surviving a first-half scare against Musselburgh Athletic, reports Roy Campbell.

Braves did take the lead early after another great team goal. On-loan Rangers keeper Nicky Hogarth started the move as the home side worked the ball from back to front and eventually Neil McLaughlin powered his way through the Burgh defence and slotted home into the bottom left hand corner.

The away side would gain some momentum after this though and scored three times in quick succession to put the game in their hands.

Braves responded with another outstanding team goal that could prove to be better than last week’s stunner against Spartans. A lovely passing move which was nodded home by veteran David Winters.

On the stroke of half time David Sinclair grabbed the equaliser smashing past the Burgh keeper.

After the break the Braves began to gain dominance on the match but still had to work hard to overcome Burgh.

Winters grabbed his second after a great defence-splitting pass from youngster Ben Daily set the veteran striker through on goal. After a 1-2 with the right hand post he slotted home into the empty net.

The fifth came soon after when McLaughlin’s forward pass was tipped on by Ross McNeil into the path of Winters who calmly slotted home to claim his hat-trick.

The Braves will be happy they are through to the next round but Musselburgh proved a very tough test for the Lowland League side.

A week’s break as it’s Scottish Cup weekend again. The Braves are back in Lowland League action on Saturday, 26th October away to Civil Service Strollers.