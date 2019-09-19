Caledonian Braves 4-0 Crossgates Primrose: Braves stroll through

Caledonian Braves FC strolled into the third round of the South Region Challenge Cup with a 4-0 victory over Crossgates Primrose.

The Braves were dominant in possession and controlled large parts of the game.

Ross McNeil put the home side ahead in the opening 15 minutes after some great play between himself and Grant Dickie before the striker powered home into the bottom right hand corner.

Dickie, who made his first start in a Braves jersey, was a nuisance all game and went close several times looking for his first goal.

The Crossgates keeper dealt very well with the waves of Braves attack in the opening 45.

McNeil would grab his second though. A move that started from Hogarth in goal, the ball eventually found its way to Marc Kelly on the left hand side.

He strode towards the 18 yards box before cleverly playing the ball in front of McNeil.

His touch and finish was sublime to double the Braves advantage.

The second half lost a bit of tempo but the Braves continued to dominate the possession.

Dom Slattery picked the ball up from Hogarth’s throw. Expertly picked out McNeil on the halfway line.

McNeil found David Winters in space and the veteran had unbelievable vision to pick out Neil McLaughlin’s defence splitting run.

The former Motherwell striker rounded the keeper and tapped home into the empty net to make sure the Braves would be in the hat for the next round.

McLaughlin the grabbed himself a second. A quick corner from John Guthrie found McLaughlin 25 yards out. He beat his man and fired home into the bottom corner to cap of a convincing win for the Braves.

That fine performance earned The Braves a home tie against Musselburgh Atheltic in the third round. The game is scheduled for the weekend of October 12.

This week sees more cup fever as Alliance Park hosts its very first Scottish Cup game as Braves take on Highland League side Rothes this Saturday, 3PM KO.