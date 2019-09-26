Caledonian Braves 3-4 Rothes: Braves put out of William Hill Scottish Cup

Caledonian Braves FC lost their first round William Hill Scottish Cup tie 4-3 to Highland League Rothes at Alliance Park on Saturday, writes Roy Campbell.

It was a historic moment for Braves, playing their first ever Scottish Cup game since this summer’s rebranding of the club.

The away side broke the deadlock when Sutherland blasted high into the net and it was 2-0 almost straight away when Cormack slotted past Hogarth from just inside the box.

Into the second half and it was 3-0 Rothes when Cormack found Sutherland at the edge of the box and he finished from a tight angle.

The Braves pulled one back when Evan Galasso’s header was saved but Ross McNeil nodded in the rebound.

But Rothes made it 4-1 with a shot following a header down.

On loan Partick Thistle striker Galasso then shot home his first Braves goal for 4-2.

And centre back Jack McDowall nodded home from a Marc Kelly cross to give some hope of a late comeback.

But Braves couldn’t equalise and are out at the first hurdle.

They are back to Lowland League action this Saturday with East Stirlingshire the visitors, kick-off 3pm at Alliance Park.