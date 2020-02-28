Caledonian Braves 2-3 Bonnyrigg Rose: Braves test title chasers but are defeated

Caledonian Braves put in a ‘Brave’ performance against title challenging Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday but fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat in this Lowland League clash, writes Roy Campbell.

Snow, hail and wind battered down on Alliance Park and it took 10 minutes for the first bit of action to be produced. George Hunter forced Alex Marshall into a good save.

Braves’ top goalscorer Ross McNeil then did well to create himself some space at the edge of the box but his goalbound effort was pushed away by the Rose keeper.

Rose skipper Alan Reid was made to a make a great last ditch sliding tackle to tip the ball over the bar to deny Hunter a tap in inside the six-yard box.

Braves’ David Sinclair then sent in a setpiece which was heading towards the bottom right corner but for another great save from the Rose keeper.

The away side took the lead when a cross from the left found Dean Brett, who got the better of Serge Makofo and slid the ball home into the roof of the net.

Minutes later the Braves would equalise. A free-kick from Sinclair was beautifully placed into the right hand side of the net giving the keeper no chance.

Moments before half time, Bonnyrigg took the lead again. A corner wasn’t cleared and a goalbound header was deflected into his own net by Alan Reid.

Marshall again produced a fine save to keep Hunter from doubling the Rose lead after the interval while Sinclair had a long range effort deflected over the bar.

Braves equalised with just under half an hour left of play. McNeil’s shot was blocked and fell for Sinclair. His initial effort couldn’t beat the first defender but when given a second opportunity he rifled the ball into the net for 2-2.

McNeil almost put the Braves ahead with a long ranger held by the keeper.

Rose won it when Dan Baur sneaked behind the Braves defence following a long forward free-kick as he smashed the ball past Marshall to send the Rose fans home happy.

Braves visit East Stirlingshire this Saturday, 3pm KO at Falkirk Stadium.