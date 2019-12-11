Caledonian Braves 2-1 Edinburgh University: McNeil double wins it for Motherwell side

Caledonian Braves were back in Lowland League action as they took on struggling Edinburgh University at Alliance Park last weekend, writes Roy Campbell.

The Motherwell-based outfit recorded a 2-1 victory over their capital visitors and are now eighth in the latest league standings with 24 points from 16 games.

Yet Braves were lucky not to be a goal down early on as Ed Uni rammed up the pressure and failed to take some very good opportunities in front of goal.

As the Braves grew into the game their dominance started to show.

And Ross McNeil gave the home side the lead after 20 minutes when Craig Quinn’s cross was directed home by the top goalscorer low and down the middle.

Braves would go two up shortly before the break as a penalty was awarded following a handball within the Edinburgh University defence.

McNeil duly stepped up and smashed home what was his 10th league goal of the season.

Into the second half and it was another scruffy affair.

The Braves took control of the opening 20 minutes of the second period before they were awarded another penalty.

This time, Serge Makofo was brought down in the box leading the referee with no option but to point to the spot.

McNeil stepped up looking for his hat-trick but the Edinburgh Uni keeper saved his and Quinn’s rebound attempt.

A collision between sub keeper Nicky Hogarth and Brave of the Month John Guthrie then allowed the away side to grab a goal back, striking from distance high into the roof of the open net.

Edinburgh then fancied their chances of grabbing an equaliser as they attempted to mount the pressure.

But the Braves managed to hold on though for what was an important three points for Ricky Waddell’s side.

The Braves continue their Lowland League campaign this weekend when they make the trip down the M74 to face Gretna 2008 at Raydale Park this Saturday, December 14, kick-off 3pm.