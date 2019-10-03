Caledonian Braves 0-3 East Stirling: Motherwell-based side lose Lowland League clash

It was another Lowland League defeat for Caledonian Braves on Saturday as they fell 3-0 at home to a strong East Stirlingshire side.

The game started brightly for the Braves as they controlled most of the opening possession while looked to test the Shire’s defence.

As the first half progressed the Shire looked to become more confident on the ball and as the Braves began to peter out.

Ricky Waddell’s team was much changed from the previous week being dumped out of the Scottish Cup to Rothes and was dealt blows when Lewis Lovering was unable to start the fixture and Reece Glackin was forced off with a knock.

Missing both usual wing-backs Jean Guy Lucas and Lovering, The Shire were able to get in behind the Braves defence in and cause problems for the returning Alex Marshall in goal.

Into the second half and Braves found themselves a goal down early on.

A long diagonal ball was headed down to find Tapping unmarked and his neat pass out to Peggie was placed home into the bottom left hand corner of Marshall’s net.

The Shire soon made it two, Bobby Barr taking on three men before rifling the ball into the top corner.

After the opening two goals the Braves continued to struggle.

Former player Matthew Flynn was allowed to drive forward towards the 18-yard box and find Barr out wide.

Barr’s cross was nodded down and struck in the direction of the goal.

After an attempted first time clearance from Dominic Slattery the ball kindly found its way to Nicky Low to score the easiest goal of his career.