Caledonian Braves 0-1 Dunipace: Motherwell side lose quarter-final tie

Caledonian Braves crashed out of the South Regional Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage as East of Scotland side Dunipace were 1-0 winners, writes Roy Campbell.

The visitors had the first real effort at goal when, after some nice play, a shot was fired over the bar.

Ross McNeil then put in a dangerous cross as the Braves brought themselves into the game but the goalkeeper gathered up well.

In form Neil McLaughlin had the ball in the back of the net after doing well to beat his man and finish well but the Braves man was adjudged to be offside in looked like a very tight call.

Dunipace then opened the scoring after the ball was launched forward. Midfielder Liam Craig did very well to take the ball down, cut inside along the 18-yard box and thunder a shot past Alex Marshall .

Straight away veteran David Winters had a powerful effort saved at the other end and McLaughlin thundered a long ranger over the bar.

Dunipace had an excellent opportunity to double their lead but a fine save from Marshall kept the Braves in it.

The second half half started with McNeil going close and a Dunipace effort was cleared from the goal line.

The match would effectively end as a contest on the hour mark as McLaughlin was shown a straight red card for a lunge into the back of a Dunipace player as he was about race away on the attack.

McNeil then clattered into the keeper as he attempted to latch onto a forward pass before Marshall made an important save as Dunipace fizzed one towards his goal.

Serge Makofo tried his hardest to create opportunities late in the second half but a stubborn Dunipace defence kept the winger from having any real chances.

Late on a dangerous long ball was almost directed into the Dunipace net by their own player. His header towards the keeper just missed the post.

A really disappointing result for the Braves as they exit the cup at the last eight stage.

They have no competitive fixture this week, returning to action on Saturday, March 21 when Spartans make a trip to Alliance Park in the Lowland League.