Braidhurst High: Tam McManus outraged as yobs vandalise football facilities at Motherwell school

Former Hibernian football star Tam McManus has hit out at the yobs who vandalised state of the art football facilities at Motherwell's Braidhurst High School.

McManus was raging as he posted images of ripped goal netting and a charred section of the Dalriada Crescent school's 4G football pitch.

He Tweeted: "Brand new pitch not long laid at Braidhurst High and you get utter scumbags cutting the nets and burning them on the pitch. Absolutely fuming."

Carolyn Rooney, head teacher of Braidhurst High School, told the Motherwell Times: “We are outraged by the damage to our pitch; it is an excellent resource which is well used by both our pupils and the wider community.

“The damage was significant with several burns on the pitch including a large area at the centre circle; and a goal net was also destroyed.

It is so disappointing to see it being damaged through such mindless vandalism. The extent of which means that we have had to cancel football games planned for this week.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact the police as a matter of urgency."