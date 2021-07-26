Boss delighted after Caledonian Braves notch up first win of season against Stirling University

Caledonian Braves in action against Berwick Rangers on the opening day of the season (Pic: Ian Runciman)

The Motherwell side bounced back from two defeats on the trot to pick up their first win of the new Scottish Lowland Football League season at home to Stirling University on Saturday.

That 4-1 victory was welcomed by manager Ricky Waddell, glad to get a win under his belt after being beaten 1-0 away to Berwick Rangers the weekend before and 2-0 at home by Dalbeattie Star in midweek.

“It’s a fantastic performance when you win, but I don’t think we played too much different in the previous games, I really don’t in terms of work ethic,” he told the club’s website after the match.

“I think we were maybe a wee bit more composed on the ball at times.

“We played quite direct, which we wanted to do, but with quality at times. We saw that with Jamie Walker’s goal. I’m happy.

“We could be sitting here with more points over the three games, but I felt we were the better side. It was not an easy game at all by any manner or means.

“I watched them on Wednesday night against Broomhill and they should have took the three points that particular night, so it’s a great result for us and we’re going to use it as a springboard to progress.

“We’ve got players with lots of potential who can progress and get better, and it’s important to know and understand that we need to give them a bit of time.

“They’re a young group, a new group, and they need to gel together well and need to improve.”

Braves’ goals were scored at Alliance Park at the weekend, after falling 1-0 behind to their visitors, by Cole Starrs on 37 minutes, Zac Butterworth on 53, Jamie Walker on 63 and Marc Kelly from the penalty spot on 90.

The hosts had to field a changed line-up as goalkeeper Chris Henry was absent due to Covid-19 self-isolation protocols, allowing Lewis Duffy to make his first start of the season.