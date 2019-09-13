Bevis Mugabi signing "a necessity" due to Charles Dunne injury says Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that a groin injury sustained by defender Charles Dunne led to Thursday’s loan signing of Bevis Mugabi.

Ugandan international centre back Mugabi (24) was released by English outfit Yeovil Town this summer after their relegation from League Two.

Robbo said: “Charles has picked up a groin injury.

“It seems quite similar to what he did last year against Stranraer at the start of the season.

“We’re still waiting to assess how bad that is but he will be out for a period of time, a minimum of a month.

“We’re not sure how long yet, we’re still waiting for the scan results to come back.

“We’ve brought Bevis in. He was training with us anyway so it probably speeded up that process a little bit.

“Bevis brings a level of experience.

“He’s played games down south at League One and League Two level, he’s played international football.

“He’s a big strong boy, he’s decent on the ball.

“We were trying to find a way to do the deal anyway but it became a necessity when Charles got injured."

Robinson, whose side haven't played since beating Hibs 3-0 on August 31, said that training had gone well during the break ahead of resuming their Scottish Premiership campaign against Hearts this Saturday.

“We’ve worked to get people fitter during the break and all in all it’s been very positive, very refreshing," he said.

“In the week when you don’t have a game it’s very hard sometimes with nothing to aim for.

“But the attention to detail that the boys have taken on board and the application have been superb."