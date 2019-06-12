Bellshill policewoman Kylie Cockburn is only Scottish official at Women's World Cup

Bellshill-based police officer Kylie Cockburn (30) is swapping one black uniform for another for the next few weeks as she keeps order at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Kylie, the only Scottish representative on the officiating team at the tournament in France, was an assistant referee as Brazil beat Jamaica 3-0 in Grenoble on Sunday and she’ll find out her other duties as the competition progresses.

PC Cockburn said: “This Women’s World Cup will be the biggest and most enjoyable experience of my refereeing career.

“I’ve been involved in the FIFA World Cup programme for three years to be able to officiate in FIFA events, and this has involved a lot of training camps and a lot of time away from police duties.

“Without the support of management, and my immediate peers, I wouldn’t have been able to be involved in this World Cup.”

With 11 years’ police service under her belt, and nine years’ experience as a referee, Kylie says policing and refereeing have both benefited the other.

Kylie, whose husband was also a football referee, first got interested in football at primary school and played with Hibs in the Women’s Premier League.