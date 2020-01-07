Bellshill Athletic “still in promotion running”

Bellshill Athletic match secretary Eddie Lynas believes the team can bridge an eight-point gap and reach the promotion places by the end of the season.

Bellshill are currently seventh in McBookie.com League One after 15 games – five matches fewer than third placed Lesmahagow – ahead of this Saturday’s home league game against Larkhall Thistle.

“I still think we are in quite a strong position,” Eddie said.

“Promotion is still uppermost in my mind, why not? If somebody had said at the start of the season we’d be sitting in this position come January, of course we would have taken it.

“The games we lost were really silly games to lose.

“This season has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride.

“At the moment Shettleston are sitting up at the top. They have been quite consistent.

“But between Shettleston and ourselves there are not many points separating the teams.

“All these teams now have to go on a winning run to stay in the promotion running.

“If we had kept up the momentum from a few months back we could be sitting up there with Shettleston.

“At the moment everybody is beating everybody. It’s a topsy turvy league.

“We are looking forward to Saturday, we’ve already played Larkhall. We beat them at their own park.

“Last Saturday’s postponement (Bellshill’s scheduled home game against Shettleston was off due to a waterlogged pitch) gave us a bit more time. It has helped guys get over injuries and it looks like we have a full squad available for Saturday.”

Eddie admitted that Bellshill had been “shocking” in their last game, a 7-4 hammering at Maryhill on December 28.

He added: “We had a lot of players missing and a trialist in goal.

“I put our recent slump down to a lot of injuries, suspensions and work commitments.”