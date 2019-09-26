Bellshill Athletic's Scottish Junior Cup tie this Saturday switched to Auchinleck over crowd safety fears

Bellshill Athletic’s Macron Scottish Junior Cup second round tie against Auchinleck Talbot this Saturday has been switched to the Ayrshire giants’ Beechwood Park ground.

League One Bellshill were originally due to host the Premiership big guns but that has now changed due to fears that ’Hill’s Rockburn Park ground couldn’t cope with a mammoth away support of around 400.

Bellshill Athletic match secretary Eddie Lynas told the Times and Speaker: “The facilities at Rockburn Park can’t handle the crowd so the game has been switched to Auchinleck.

“Safety comes into it.

“We spoke to the Junior FA and we spoke to Auchinleck and it has been changed.

“We are just looking at this as a game of football, a chance to pit ourselves against one of the top teams.

“The rest will look after itself.”

With up to 700 fans now expected to attend this Saturday’s match and the gate money to be split 50/50, it promises to be a bumper pay day for Bellshill.

“Obviously the gate money we receive will come in handy for the club.

“It will be a happy day when we go down there.

“But we are not going down there with the mindset that we are going to get hammered.

“It is a one off game where anything can happen.

“Auchinleck are giving us the respect we are due.

“Some of their management team were at Rockburn to see our 3-0 win over Lanark on Saturday.”

Ironically, Saturday’s opponents Lanark can provide inspiration to Bellshill when it comes to beating illustrious opponents in cup competitions this season.

The Moor Park team recently shocked Pollok 3-2 to reach the Sectional League Cup final against Auchinleck on October 13.

Eddie added: “We are in good form, sitting top of our league. Hopefully watching our win on Saturday will give the Auchinleck management something to think about.”