Bellshill Athletic gaffer Derek Wilson wants top three finish this season

Derek Wilson, left, is targeting a top three finish this season

Bellshill enjoyed a 1-0 home success over Irvine Victoria last Wednesday night before suffering a 4-2 defeat at Whitletts Victoria on Saturday.

Bellshill manager Derek Wilson said: "The start to the season has been up and down because I’ve never had a settled squad yet, never had a settled team.

"I’m one for never changing a winning team. With summer football coming in at the start of the league, we’ve had guys away on holiday.

"So it’s hard. Obviously we need to go on holiday at the end of the day. Oddly enough, the squad’s big enough that we can chop and change different things.

"Once I get all the boys back and have a settled squad, you’ve got to be in the top half of the league. It will be tough but I’m hoping to be in the top three, that’s our aim.”

Wilson has been unavailable recently so the team has been taken by assistant manager David Menelaws and coach Colin Reilly.

Moving onto Conference B, Bellshill’s local rivals Thorniewood United lost 5-0 at home to Cambuslang Rangers last Wednesday night before winning 5-2 at home to Royal Albert on Saturday. ’Wood are seventh with 11 points from seven games.