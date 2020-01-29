Bellshill Athletic 6-0 Carluke Rovers: Bellshill leapfrog Carluke in table

Bellshill Athletic enjoyed a thumping 6-0 home victory over Carluke Rovers on Saturday to leapfrog Rovers into sixth place in the table, writes Brian Closs.

New Bellshill signing Jordan Logan found a place on the bench for this McBookie.com League One encounter.

Bellshill were dealt a blow in the sixth minute when Stewart was helped from the field with a serious ankle injury with Cookman replacing him.

Both teams jostled for the advantage in the game with Cookman then Savarese spurning the best chances in quick succession.

Bellshill opened the scoring on 31 minutes when Scott converted after some good build up play and just six minutes later McDonald doubled the lead with his third spot kick in two games.

The visitors looked to get back into the game but could not make any headway against the resolute Bellshill defence.

Scott made it 3-0 when the ball broke to him inside the box in the 40th minute before Houston became the first player into the referee’s book on the stroke of half-time.

Liam Scott created one last chance but his cross just evaded Savarese.

Rovers began the second half the brighter of the teams with a long-range shot being tipped round the post by Brand before a succession of Carluke corners which didn’t really trouble the home defence.

Great link up play from Savarese to McDonald saw his cross fall to Scott who blazed over the bar when it seemed easier to score.

Carluke went down to 10 men when Livingstone was given his marching orders after a late tackled denied Savarese a scoring opportunity.

McDonald stepped up to make it four scored from four spot kicks.

Johnston made a welcome return to the home-line up after a long period out with illness, replacing Houston, before Jordan Logan replaced McDonald.

Just one minute later Logan had a chance to score but dragged his shot wide of the mark.

Logan got his goal on 72 minutes when a great through pass saw him lift the ball over the advancing keeper for Bellshill to go nap.

Only two minutes later saw Savarese get a well-deserved goal when he pounced on a loose ball in the Carluke box.

The home team continued to press their short-handed visitors with Logan having another chance in the 83rd minute but he was unable to find the net.

Johnston had a fantastic run at the defence stopped in its tracks with a last-minute tackle as Bellshill saw out a comfortable win.

Bellshill, who have 31 points from their 17 league matches, will welcome third top Port Glasgow to Rockburn Park this Saturday with a 1.45pm kick-off.

Tickets for the Popular Speakers Dinner with Bill Copeland and Stephen Craigan are now for sale.

Tickets are available on match days or by contacting Brian Closs on 07540 397115.