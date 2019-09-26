Bellshill Athletic 3-0 Lanark United: Bellshill top after beating title rivals

Top of the table Bellshill Athletic gained their third win in a row with a 3-0 defeat of title rivals Lanark United at Rockburn Park on Saturday, writes Brian Closs.

Lanark started well but Bellshill started to come into the game and a great Nichol pass found Scott who was unlucky to shoot wide.

Savarese was next to try his luck when he connected with a great cross only to see his effort come back off the post.

But he wasn’t to be denied his goal when great play by Stewart in 31 minutes saw him cross for Savarese to outjump the defender and head the ball past McGraw for a 1-0 lead.

Liam Scott was booked for simulation before McGuire just went past the post with his free-kick.

Bellshill started the second half looking to increase their lead with Stewart breaking through and he appeared to be brought down just outside the box. But instead of getting a free-kick he found himself in the referee’s book for simulation.

Lee Nichol then had a dead ball from 18 yards well saved by McGraw.

Stewart went down the wing chasing a Marriott pass and cut inside the defender to cross but Savarese just missed the centre.

Savarese was next to cross for McGuire who was unlucky with his header.

Febers replaced Scott in 65 minutes and just two minutes later Bellshill doubled their lead.

A Young throw-in on the right was collected by McGuire, who laid the ball off to Nichol on the 18-yard line and he drove the ball high into the net giving McGraw no chance.

Jeffrey then replaced the injured Marriott in the 73rd minute.

The visitors had a few chances but were not able to trouble McDougall in the home goal.

Bellshill made sure of the points in 84 minutes when Savarese played a great pass into Stewart who went past McGraw and passed the ball into the empty net for 3-0.

Lanark had a chance for a consolation goal in the 87th minute but their free-kick was easily saved by McDougall.

The home team almost put the icing on the cake when great Gilchrist play to McGuire saw him set up Savarese but his effort was well saved by McGraw. Ridge replaced Nichol as the home team saw out the game for a comfortable 3-0 win.

Bellshill head to Auchinleck Talbot in the Macron Scottish Junior Cup second round this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.