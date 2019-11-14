Bellshill Athletic 0-4 Kirkintilloch Rob Roy: Bellshill put out of West of Scotland Cup

McBookie.com League One high flyers Bellshill Athletic lost 4-0 at home to the Premiership’s bottom club Kirktintilloch Rob Roy, writes Brian Closs.

The two sides clashed at Rockburn Park on Saturday in a first round West of Scotland Cup tie.

Bellshill should have taken the lead early on when a great ball through found Stewart advancing on goal only to see his shot come off the post to safety in the 12th minute.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men just two minutes later when Young brought down Cassells as he burst into the box and referee MacKay pointed to the spot before dismissing Young.

Cassells dusted himself down to slot the penalty kick home for the lead.

This spurred the visitors on to try and get a quick second goal and in 24 minutes a great Brand save kept them at bay.

Bellshill started to come back into the game and a Nichol free-kick broke to Simon who saw his shot saved.

Just a minute later Cookman ran into the box and appeared to be brought down as he got his shot off but no penalty was awarded for the home team.

Rob Roy doubled their lead in the 35th minute when a cross from the Bellshill left saw Cassells score from six yards out for his and Rob Roy’s second of the game.

The visitors then all but sealed the game with a goal in the 42nd minute from Carroll.

A brilliant Brand save then kept out a super drive from Cassells in the 59th minute.

New Bellshill signing McHendry replaced Gilchrist in the 64th minute and just one minute later the ball broke to Savarese in the box.

He turned to get a great shot off which Hutcheson saved to keep the home team out.

Brand then kept the score at 3-0 with another great save before McKenzie finished the scoring for the visitors.

A great Nichol free-kick found Houston who was unlucky to see his header go just past.

Bellshill return to league action this Saturday when they visit Kello Rovers, kick-off 1.45pm.