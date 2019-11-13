Allan Campbell: spirited Motherwell displays against the Old Firm give us huge confidence

Despite suffering two defeats, Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell believes the Fir Parkers’ recent exploits against the Scottish Premiership’s top two will give them huge confidence heading into the rest of the season, writes Craig Turnbull.

The Steelmen were defeated 2-0 by Celtic in Glasgow on Sunday after a strike by Odsonne Edouard and an own goal by Richard Tait and, while they failed to really trouble the Hoops, it was another spirited display by a young side who narrowly lost out to Rangers 2-1 just a couple of weeks ago.

With the Steelmen in fourth in the Scottish Premiership heading into the international break, Scotlsna under-21 international Campbell believes the performances against Glasgow’s big two bodes well for the rest of the campaign.

He told the Motherwell Times: “If you look around the changing room, there’s a lot of good, talented young players and to come to places like this and Ibrox and play so well gives us confidence for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully we can keep pushing and pushing to get more young players playing in the first team and doing well, and then getting into the national team.

“Hopefully the likes of myself, David Turnbull, Barry Maguire and young Jamie Semple can inspire the younger players at Motherwell coming through.

“There’s a pathway there, you just need to keep your head down and work hard and show your quality.

“The gaffer will give you a chance and you need to be ready for it.”