Alexander the great helps Uddingston Cricket Club to victory
A wonderful bowling display by Neil Alexander – who took seven wickets for the loss of just five runs – was key to Uddingston Cricket Club’s latest league win.
Alexander’s fine effort helped restrict hosts Dumfries to an embarrassing 30 all out from 18.4 overs on Saturday, a total easily beaten by Uddingston who got 31 after just 3.3 overs to go fifth in the Western District Cricket Union Premier Division.
“It was a real strange one,” said Uddingston skipper Bryan Clarke. “Usually we have quite a good game with Dumfries.
"I think they were maybe missing one or two but even so, the guys bowled brilliantly.
"Neil was on fire, ably supported by Abdul Sabri who got three for 20.
"We’ve only lost two league games so we’re only two games behind the leaders Clydesdale and there’s still 10 games to go so a lot can happen.”