Alan Burrows: Motherwell FC supremo named Scottish football's top CEO

The outstanding work of Motherwell FC supremo Alan Burrows has seen him recognised as the top Chief Operating Officer (CEO) in Scottish football.

Burrows has been named as the Football Business Awards’ SPFL CEO of the Year and will receive his prize on Thursday, November 28 at City Central at the HAC in London.

He told the Motherwell FC website: “I am exceptionally honoured to win this award.

“It was a great but welcome surprise, and I am thankful to those at fcbusiness and the Football Business Awards for the recognition.”

Burrows has won the award in recognition of his exceptional work as CEO at Fir Park during the 2018-2019 season.

Recent major achievements for the lifelong Motherwell fan include major pitch and stadium upgrades at Fir Park, securing millions of pounds in player sales while negotiating sell on clauses, introducing online match ticket sales, scanner entry system and an improved club website.

’Well’s record transfer fee received for a player remains £1.75 million from Celtic for Phil O’Donnell in 1994. But that would have been shattered under Burrows’ leadership last summer as the Parkhead giants looked set to sign ’Well’s player of the year David Turnbull for £3.25 million before a knee injury scuppered this move.

Burrows and four chief executives from the top four English leagues are all now in contention to win the overall CEO of the Year prize.

The other finalists for this year’s awards are Peter Moore (Liverpool FC), Mark Ashton (Bristol City FC), Gary Sweet (Luton Town) and Carolyn Radford (Mansfield Town).

Recognising the valuable contribution of the game’s executives in the UK has seen fcbusiness present the CEO of the Year Award each year since 2012.

Speaking of the nominations, fcbusiness editor and Football Business Awards judge, Aaron Gourley, said: “This year’s CEO of the Year sponsored by Reznor represents the very best in football business.

“The five divisional winners are without doubt the best in their leagues and have shown outstanding leadership.

“The pressure on football clubs each year to improve both on and off the pitch calls for leadership of the highest level and these five nominees represent that.

“The CEO of the Year award is one of the most prized in football and through hard work and dedication each of the nominees has led their clubs to outstanding performances on and off the pitch.”