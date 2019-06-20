Academy kids go pro at Motherwell FC

Seven players are stepping up from the Motherwell FC academy to sign professional terms at the club.

Sam Muir, Matthew McDonald, Cammy Williamson, Findlay Cook, Paul Hale, Lewis Robertson and Matty Connolly have all agreed to turn pro.

They are in Maurice Ross’s reserves for the 2019/20 season, under the tutelage of under-18 coach Darren O’Dea.

Three defenders, all 16, are in the new crop. Muir is a left back or left-sided centre back, McDonald a right back and Williamson a left back.

They have been at the academy from the ages of 11 and 12.

Hale and Robertson are two young midfielders. Paul, who has been at the academy for six years, is a central midfielder while Lewis – recruited from Rangers – plies his trade as an attacking midfielder.

Forward Cook (17) has been in the academy for three-and-a-half years.

Finally, 16-year-old goalkeeper Connolly signs professional terms having already had a brief taste of being around the first team.

The youngster, who has been at Motherwell since he was seven years old, was involved in the warm ups at the home match with St Mirren in May, after the team went down to one registered ‘keeper through illness and injury.

“We are excited by what the seven boys will offer the club now they are on professional terms,” Motherwell’s academy director Steven Hammell said.

“The boys all have inspiration to look towards when it comes to how quickly their careers can progress.

“It’s up to them now to continue to learn and develop, and we’re hopeful they all have the attitude to give themselves every chance of a long career in the game.”

Last year’s crop have already made significant strides in their professional careers.

Dean Cornelius made his first team debut at the end of the 2018/19 season, while Stuart McKinstry and Reece McAlear were involved in some matchday squads.