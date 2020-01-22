Aberdeen 0-1 Motherwell: Liam Donnelly header lifts third placed 'Well four points ahead of Dons

Liam Donnelly's headed goal in first half stoppage time from a Liam Polworth free-kick earned Motherwell a fantastic 1-0 win over fellow European hopefuls Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday night.

The fine away win for the Steelmen sees the Lanarkshire outfit strengthen their grip on third place in the Scottish Premiership as they are now four points ahead of the fourth placed Dons after 22 games.

After a cagey start, Aberdeen's Ash Taylor headed over the Motherwell bar after a 10th minute Aberdeen corner.

The first chance for Motherwell arrived on 19 minutes when Chris Long shot across the keeper but Aberdeen defender Shay Logan cleared the ball.

Away keeper Mark Gillespie then earned his corn on 22 minutes when he saved a low Andy Considine shot with his feet.

There was then a blow for Motherwell as striker Long went off injured after a challenge with Dylan McGeouch. He was replaced by Christian Ilic.

Niall McGinn then sent a long range shot over for the Dons before Motherwell's Donnelly was booked for a foul on Lewis Ferguson.

After Ilic had a shot saved by Lewis, Motherwell took the lead just before half-time when Liam Donnelly headed home at the back post after a Polworth setpiece.

The game remained keenly contested in the second half and Motherwell's James Scott had a shot blocked on the hour mark before Taylor headed over a Ferguson corner at the other end.

Considine shot over for the Dons before the hosts' Sam Cosgrove had a header saved.

Cosgrove then brought Gillespie into action after a shot from a tight angle on 85 minutes.

Despite late pressure from Aberdeen, they couldn't find an equaliser.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Grimshaw, Gallagher, Hartley, Carroll, Donnelly, O'Hara, Campbell, Polworth, Scott (Maciver 71), Long (Ilic 32) (Mugabi 75).

Referee: Willie Collum

Crowd: 12,365