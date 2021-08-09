'A draw was the least we deserved' - Motherwell manager Graham Alexander assesses point at St Johnstone

Watching Sunday's draw in Perth had its emotional ups and downs for Motherwell boss Graham Alexander (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Tony Watt volleyed home a 79th minute cross from fellow sub Stevie Lawless to earn a draw for the visitors who had trailed to Stephen O’Donnell’s first half own goal.

“We started well,” Alexander said. “And the keeper’s made at least one or two fantastic saves.

"We go behind to a soft goal from our perspective. There’s a bit of luck (for St Johnstone) as I think it’s come off one of our players’ chests to go in the net from a setpiece.

"I don’t think we reacted that well to going a goal down. I thought we ost our belief a little bit but second half I thought we showed more intensity, more aggression, passed the ball better and deservedly got at least an equaliser out the game.

"We also had some other opportunities, we hit the post and the keeper’s made some other good saves.

"It’s a tough point coming from behind against St Johnstone who are a very good team and we’re content with it because it’s improvement on last week.”

Alexander praised the players’ fitness levels, character and mental strength to fight back, stressing he felt ’Well were the better team in the last 20 minutes and created more chances.

"I was delighted with how the players responded after half-time,” he told the club website. "To go a goal down against a good opponent away from home and deservedly take something from the game.

"We have to build a squad that’s got strength in depth. If we rely on the same 11 players we will fail, so we have to use our squad, the quality of our squad.

"I believe in our squad. I don’t believe in a two-tier squad where some play all the time and others don’t.

"I think it’s a squad that’s picked on merit and I thought when we made those changes you could see the quality they brought on, Stevie Lawless and Tony Watt in those spaces that we created.

"The pass from Callum (Slattery) in the goal was excellent as well. It was a really well worked equaliser and we know we’ve got more to come from this squad.”