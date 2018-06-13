A correct prediction or just monkeying around

Jack the Common Marmoset, who lives in Amazonia at M&D’s Theme Park, has predicted the winning team of this year’s World Cup opening match.

The World Cup begins tomorrow (Thursday) as Russia takes on Saudi Arabia and Jack, who staff at Amazonia believe is slightly psychic, has given his prediction.

The monkey was presented with the flags of both countries, and after much deliberation, Jack revealed his vision that Russia will be victorious.

Time will now tell to see if the Jack’s prediction is correct and or if they are just monkeying around.

The best price for a Russian win is 47/100 at Royal Panda, a draw is 15/4 at Black Type and a Saudi Arabian win is 10/1 at Betfair.

