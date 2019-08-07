90th minute Bellshill Athletic winner in league opener

Bellshill Athletic began their McBookie.com League One campaign with a 1-0 home success over Kello Rovers, writes Brian Closs.

The early stages of Saturday’s match at Rockburn Park saw Savarese’s effort saved following a Stewart pass.

Nichol then played a great pass to Stewart, who laid it back into Nichol’s path and his well hit shot was saved by Ryan Dunsmuir.

Stewart was next to have an effort stoppd before a super Young run and cross was missed by the strikers.

The second half began as the first ended with Bellshill pressing their visitors.

The game burst into life in the 65th minute when a Stewart run saw him brought down in the box and the referee had no hesitation to award Bellshill a spot kick.

Marc Houston stepped up to take it but his tame effort was easily saved by the visiting keeper who soon found himself fall foul of the new rules which saw him receive a yellow card and Bellshill awarded a re-take of the spot kick.

Before Scott Simon could step up the referee produced a straight red card for Kello defender Paul Weir for something he said after the first kick.

Simon eventually stepped forward but his effort was at a great height for the keeper to deny the home team again with another save.

Kello then forced Brand into three excellent saves in quick succession.

’Hill hit back and in 82 minutes a great cross found Stewart who was unlucky not to score but the Kello keeper produced the save again.

The game’s decisive moment came after Savarese took control of the ball and played a beautiful pass to Stewart.

He rounded the keeper and from a very tight angle slotted the ball into the Kello net in the 90th minute.

Scott then had a great run but ran out of steam as he shot past the post.

Bellshill visit Glasgow Perthshire in the league tonight (Wednesday), kick-off 7pm, before hosting East Kilbride Thistle this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.