editorial image

14 players who turned out for both Motherwell and Celtic

Through out the history of both clubs a number of players have represented both Motherwell and Celtic football clubs.

Here a 14 of those men who have worn both the green and white hoops and the claret and amber.

The former Hoops and Scotland captain finished his career at Fir Park and now coaches the Celtic U18s team

1. Stephen McManus

The former Hoops and Scotland captain finished his career at Fir Park and now coaches the Celtic U18s team
Johnston Press
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
The Aussie striker signed for Celtic from Motherwell in 2007 then returned to the Steelmen after spells with Middlesbrough and Milwall

2. Scott McDonald

The Aussie striker signed for Celtic from Motherwell in 2007 then returned to the Steelmen after spells with Middlesbrough and Milwall
Buy a Photo
Lambert left Motherwell in 1996 to join Bourissia Dortumd who he went on to win the Champions League with before returning to Scotland with Celtic in 1997

3. Paul Lambert

Lambert left Motherwell in 1996 to join Bourissia Dortumd who he went on to win the Champions League with before returning to Scotland with Celtic in 1997
TSPL
Buy a Photo
Revered by both 'Well and Celtic supporters, O'Donnell moved to Celtic Park in 1994 from Motherwell but returned in 2004

4. Phil O'Donnell

Revered by both 'Well and Celtic supporters, O'Donnell moved to Celtic Park in 1994 from Motherwell but returned in 2004
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4