14 players who turned out for both Motherwell and Celtic
Through out the history of both clubs a number of players have represented both Motherwell and Celtic football clubs.
Here a 14 of those men who have worn both the green and white hoops and the claret and amber.
1. Stephen McManus
The former Hoops and Scotland captain finished his career at Fir Park and now coaches the Celtic U18s team
2. Scott McDonald
The Aussie striker signed for Celtic from Motherwell in 2007 then returned to the Steelmen after spells with Middlesbrough and Milwall
3. Paul Lambert
Lambert left Motherwell in 1996 to join Bourissia Dortumd who he went on to win the Champions League with before returning to Scotland with Celtic in 1997
4. Phil O'Donnell
Revered by both 'Well and Celtic supporters, O'Donnell moved to Celtic Park in 1994 from Motherwell but returned in 2004
