10-man Bellshill Athletic bow out of Scottish Junior Cup after 2-1 defeat to Sauchie

A spirited Bellshill Athletic side crashed out of the Scottish Junior Cup to East Region Super Premier outfit Sauchie on Saturday in an incredible fourth round match featuring three penalties and a sending off, writes Eddie Lynas.

Bellshill were by far the better side for the first half hour at Rockburn Park as they continually pressed the visitors, showing no respect for the fact they are from one of the strongest leagues in junior football.

But it was Sauchie who got the break in the 34th minute when a soft free-kick from Morgan on the left edge of the home penalty box eluded everyone and somehow found the far corner of Jordan Brand’s goal.

Right on half-time Sauchie were then awarded a penalty, but the effort was superbly saved by Brand.

The visitors looked to extend their lead in the second half but found the home defence able to cope with anything they came up with.

Bellshill were then awarded a penalty in the 56th minute when the lively Stewart was brought down and David Shaw made no mistake from the spot to level the score at 1-1.

There was further drama in the 71st minute when Bellshill’s Richard Kane received a red card for bringing down the Sauchie centre forward in the box at the expense of a penalty which that man Morgan duly put away.

Although it’s Sauchie who go through to the last 16, the Athletic boys can count themselves unlucky as they gave a good account of themselves against a team from the top league in the East of Scotland.