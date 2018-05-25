Eight sporting heroes are inducted into HOF

Eight remarkable sportspeople have been inducted into this year’s North Lanarkshire Sporting Hall of Fame.

The incredible achievements of athletes from across the area were celebrated at a special ceremony in Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility last week.

The latest inductees join other sporting greats such as Sir Matt Busby, John Higgins, the Lisbon Lions, Ricky Burns and David Crabb who were inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame last year, when North Lanarkshire became the first local authority in Scotland to honour its sporting heroes in such a way.

The 2018 Sporting Hall of Fame inductees are: Kirsten Bonar (Holytown) – 5th Dan and international Karate referee; Pat Clinton (Croy) – World flyweight boxing champion; Margaret Ann Fleming (Kilsyth) - CEO of Scottish Volleyball and advisor to Olympic competitions; Pauline Hamill (Airdrie) – first female footballer to reach 100 caps for Scotland; Michael Kerr (Viewpark) - captain of the GB wheelchair rugby team who competed at two Paralympics; Scott Meenagh (Cumbernauld) – British Army captain at the Invictus Games and Paralympics competitor; Jimmy Quinn (Croy) - Celtic legend from the early 20th century winning six league championships and four Scottish Cups; James Stewart (Croy) - ultra marathon runner who won West Highland Way Race and American 100-mile trail championships.

North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue said: “The reason for creating a Sporting Hall of Fame in North Lanarkshire is to inspire future generations.

“I’m certain everyone visiting Ravenscraig will look at the large, colourful panels along the main corridor and realise the single minded determination it takes to achieve sporting success.

“This year’s eight inductees are inspiring people and I congratulate each of them on their incredible achievements.

“I’m sure their families, friends and the people of North Lanarkshire are rightly proud of their inclusion among our finest sports people.

“I’d also like to thank our sponsors Albert Bartlett, sportscotland and clubsportnl without whose support none of this would be possible.”