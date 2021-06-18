When is the Martin Lewis guest hosting on Good Morning Britain - and will he get a permanent role? (KenMcKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Martin Lewis is set to have his turn behind the Good Morning Britain (GMB) table for a three day stint.

The Money Saving Expert has been a guest contributor on GMB for several years, but will be stepping into the chair formerly occupied by Piers Morgan later this month.

So when will Martin Lewis be presenting, and will he get a permanent role - here’s all you need to know.

When is Martin Lewis presenting GMB?

Martin Lewis will be behind the Good Morning Britain desk for three days from 28 June to 30 June.

Tweeting about getting the role he said: “I’m excited & honoured to be a GUEST presenter, but definitely NOT looking for a longer stint or full time job. I’ve other key commitments, never mind I like m’sleep too much.”

The 48-year-old said: “For 15 years I loved answering questions on Good Morning Britain.

“Now I’m stoked about getting the chance to ask them. While I hope to set the agenda on key consumer issues like scams and the financially excluded, I’m also up for the challenge of spreading my wings on all subjects.

“And when it comes to holding power to account, I always play fair with a straight bat, but that doesn’t stop me swinging it hard.”

GMB editor Neil Thompson praised Martin as a ‘journalist and broadcaster at the top of his game’.

He said: “Trust has been and continues to be hugely important throughout the pandemic. And I can’t think of many people more trustworthy than Martin Lewis.”

Will he get a permanent position?

It looks unlikely that Martin Lewis will get a permanent role on Good Morning Britain.

Martin ruled out a full time role on Twitter, saying he has other projects to be getting on with.

He tweeted: ‘Just to say it LOUDLY as some papers are now speculating I may be given full time job presenting @GMB

Since the departure of Piers Morgan, GMB has had a number of guest hosts joining co-presenter Susanna Reid. This includes Bill Turnbull, Alastair Campbell, Adil Ray, Ranvir Singh and Richard Madeley.

Early media reports claimed that a woman could be in line to co-host permanently alongside Susanna Reid. An insider told The Sun: “It is very possible that we will have two women fronting the show. Susanna will take the lead, but the job of her co-host is up for grabs, and it will come down to who is most popular with viewers.

“The attitude behind the scenes is there is no rush to find a replacement for Piers this year, the bosses want to make the right choice. They want to give lots of people a chance and, as time goes on, focus more on the most popular hosts.