Coronation Street fans can stay overnight on the iconic cobbles - how to book

Fans of long-running soap Coronation Street can now stay overnight on the famous cobbles.

The iconic soap is opening its doors to two guests for one-night-only, giving them the opportunity to stay next door to the much-loved Rovers Return Inn.

The temporary Airbnb, which is a self-contained pop-up house, will be situated in the heart of the street.

Guests will also be taken on a private tour of the set before being treated to a hotpot dinner while watching classic Corrie episodes.

The area will include exteriors of well-known Coronation Street sights, including Tracey Barlow’s Preston’s Petals, The Kabin, and Fiz and Tyrone’s house.

Head of continuing drama, John Whiston, said: “What fan of Coronation Street hasn’t had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best-loved characters? I certainly have.

“This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to the Rovers Return.

“What better way to celebrate Britain opening up again than your very own staycation on the nation’s favourite street.”