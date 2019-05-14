Working up a sweat in Motherwell and Wishaw to provide New Beginnings for the less fortunate

Over 150 people took part in two Clubbercise GLOW events in one day in aid of the New Beginnings charity.

Instructors from all over the UK joined organiser Nicola McAleenan at Clyde Valley High during the day and then Fir Park at night.

New Beginnings is run by a group of volunteers helping less fortunate people in Lanarkshire and Glasgow.

Every fortnight they set up tables in Cadogan Street, Glasgow, on a Sunday evening to hand out hot food and drinks as well as clothing.

Families who are struggling with day to day life are also helped by perhaps sending them a food shop or help with paying utilities.

Since forming the organisation has managed to get three people who were homeless into permanent accommodation.

Amy McIntyre said: “Our group is thriving at the moment with new volunteers coming every week wanting to help out which is great.

“Without generous people wanting to donate to our group, we wouldn’t be able to help out the people were are.”

The events raised a total of £3030 for New Beginnings and included a surprise appearance from Clyde 1 DJ Cassi to do a GBX set.

Donations were also taken for Basic food bank.

Clubbercise involves dancing in the dark with glowsticks and disco lights to club anthems from the 90s to the present day.

Nicola runs classes at Our Lady’s High and Isa Money Centre in Motherwell, Netherton Community Centre, Bellshill’s Imperial Club and Burnhead Community Centre.

She was recently named the Clubbercise Hero Instructor of the Year and Amy surprised her on the night with a video which included messages from some of Nicola’s clubbers thanking her for the impact she has made to their life,

Amy said: “There were tears everywhere, but it just shows the phenomenal work Nicola does for all her clubbers, she is a true inspiration to everyone she meets.”