Work starts on new Ravenscraig park

Work has started on the new £3.7 million public park on the former steelworks site at Ravenscraig.

North Lanarkshire Council has appointed contractors VHE Construction Ltd to carry out preparatory ground works and remediation at the site over the summer.

Motherwell Locality Partnership convener Councillor Kenneth Duffy and fellow Motherwell South east and Ravenscraig councillor Agnes Magowan visited the site to see the works and view plans for the new park.

He said: “It’s exciting to see work start on the next key development here at Ravenscraig.

“Sitting next to the Regional Sports Facility, the new park will provide leisure facilities and green space at the heart of the whole site with something for everyone.

“There will be play areas, an outdoor gym, disabled changing facilities, a sensory garden and quiet seating areas, with walking and cycling routes linking to the communities surrounding Ravenscraig.

“In the longer term, the park will be central to the regeneration of the whole area, by providing a focus for residents and visitors to the retail, housing and other leisure facilities planned for the site.”

The second phase of work, which involves the creation of the park and landscaping, is expect to start in October and will be carried out by Idverde Ltd.

Nick Davies, director of Ravenscraig Ltd, said: “Ravenscraig has undergone significant regeneration in recent years and is now a thriving community.

“With almost 1000 homes on site, there is clear demand for new green space and these plans will deliver a park of the highest quality for people living locally and in the surrounding towns.

“This is just the beginning of the next phase of regeneration at Ravenscraig, with development work continuing over the coming years to make Ravenscraig a great place to live, work and play.”

Initial funding for the park project has come from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund.