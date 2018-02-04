Woman, 79, ‘critical’ after New Stevenston road crash

A 79-year-old woman is critically ill in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a road crash in New Stevenston yesterday.

She was crossing Carfin Street near its junction with Bracken Street, just after 6pm, when she was struck by a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 58-year-old man,

She was initially taken to Wishaw General Hospital, then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she is in a critical condition with injuries to her head and lower body.

The driver of the VW Golf was uninjured.

Sergeant Stewart Dyer from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Motherwell said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact the Road Policing Unit at Motherwell through 101, quoting reference number 3308 of February 3.”