Winter plan in place for North Lanarkshire health services

NHS Lanarkshire has launched a comprehensive plan for the busy winter period and the public are being urged to be ready too.

It involves all parts of NHS Lanarkshire and the health and social care partnerships, including GP surgeries, the primary care out-of-hours service, pharmacies and acute hospitals.

Dr Philip McMenemy, associate medical director, primary care, said: “Colds, flu, vomit and diarrhoea, as well as slips, trips, and falls, are just some of things we may have to deal with during winter.

“The first port of call for any health advice should be www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 224488. There is also lots of health care advice on NHS Lanarkshire’s website.

“If you do need to see your GP, a number of practices will also be open on January 2 and 5. Opening hours will vary and these will be publicised at your local surgery or you can contact them directly to find out. Patients are reminded to ensure they have adequate supplies of their own medicines across the winter period.”

Pharmacies, community opticians and dentists provide emergency care for some health issues without the need to see a GP or go to A&E.