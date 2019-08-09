Wasps are more likely to sting at this time of year

Wasps on the hunt for a sugar hit could pose a risk over the next few weeks.

National trade body the British Pest Control Association (BPCA) is highlighting the greater likelihood of sting incidents during late August and early September.

The association has published an online ‘Worried About Wasps’ guide, with a short video, to help prevent problems with the pests.

Natalie Bungay, technical officer at BCPA, said: “Towards late August and going into September is the time when we can start to see ‘drunken’ wasps, desperate for a sugar fix.

“This happens when the queen stops producing eggs and the workforce has nothing to do other than look for fermented fruits and sugars.

“Wasps quickly get inebriated and this is when you can expect them to be more aggressive and likely to sting.”

Go to the Worried About Wasps guide for an overview of information including biology and behaviour, prevention and control.