Unclaimed winning lottery ticket worth £1million purchased in Scotland

The hunt is on to find a mystery person who purchased a winning Lottery ticket worth £1m in Scotland earlier this year.

The winning £1m ticket was purchased in South Lanarkshire on May 30, 2018 for the Lotto draw, however the winning selection was for the Millionaire Raffle.

The Millionaire raffle offers Lotto players two chances to become a millionaire, through the main draw and via a raffle. The winner of the raffle is awarded £1million, while twenty further lucky winners are granted £20,000 each.

The winning code for the unclaimed draw is AQUA29109850.

63 days to claim £1million

Now the race is on to find the seemingly oblivious millionaire before the collection date expires on October 24, 2018 and the prize fund is awarded to charity. Lotto rules state that jackpot winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it is donated to a worthy cause.

Remarkably £122.5million in UK lottery prizes has gone unclaimed in the last year according to Camelot. The vast majority of these are from the millionaire raffle section of the draw, suggesting that customers aren't checking their tickets properly.

Over the years there have been several tales of unlucky winners.

In 2012 a £65million jackpot went unclaimed, with the ticket purchased in Hertfordshire, while in 2006 a jackpot winner from Glasgow failed to claim their prize of £1.65million.

Speaking to This is Money earlier this year a spokesperson for the lottery explained the reasons that people might not claim a jackpot.

"Winners have a number of reasons for not coming forward including being on holiday or forgetting to check their ticket.

"Some people are habitual checkers and prefer to check their tickets once a fortnight or once a month, and some are occasional players so might not play regular numbers and not be as much in a pattern to check."

If you believe that you are the lucky winner of £1m visit national-lottery.co.uk/results/how-to-claim and stake your claim.

