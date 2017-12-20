Unique raffle prize in aid of DreamMaker

If you have ever fancied a career as a lorry driver a Eurocentral firm is running a raffle with a unique star prize.

Logistics company Gist moved into new premises in Brittain Way in the autumn, having previously been based in Bellshill.

To celebrate the opening of the new site they are aiming to raise £2000 for the Les Hoey MBE DreamMaker foundation.

The Foundation was founded in 1992 to make dreams come true for some very special children with life threatening illnesses and in 2014 became a registered charity.

The Gist raffle is open to anyone who donates £5 and the prize will be one week’s LGV training with one of their qualified instructors and the associated test.

Included in this prize is: four days LGV training with approved instructor, practical driving test, practical safety demonstration test; the winner will be expected to supply: LGV medical, provisional licence, and theory and hazard perception test.

Stuart Torrance who is organising the raffle said: “I asked my colleagues which charity they thought we should support and the DreamMaker Foundation was the clear favourite.

“It’s such a good cause and we would love to be able to give them a sizeable donation.

“This is a rather unique prize, and it could be the chance for someone to someone to start a new career.”

The raffle will be open until the end of January and you can enter by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gistmotherwell?utm_id=119

Training and test must be taken before April 30 and will be carried out locally to the Eurocentral site