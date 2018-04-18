Train strike threat for the big match

Motherwell FC will be back at Hampden Park next month after sweeping aside Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Their reward is a showdown with holders Celtic on May 19 in a repeat of the 2011 final, but a potential train strike could derail many fans’ hopes of attending the big match.

As ’Well supporters dream of seeing their side lift the trophy for the first time since 1991, the TSSA (Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association) union is threatened to consult members over taking in a row over ScotRail CCTV-monitoring staff.

The TSSA claims CCTV staff are “overstretched” following acceptance of 17 applications for voluntary redundancy. It also criticised nightshift cover plans.

The union was holding talks with Abellio ScotRail, as the Motherwell Times went to press, looking for staff numbers to return to previous levels.

If no agreement is reached TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes plans to raise the issue with Transport Minister Humza Yousaf today (Wednesday).

If there is still no solution then union members will be consulted about striking over the weekend of May 19 and 20, having previously voted by majority in favour of strike action earlier this month.

Mr Cortes said: “We have crisis talks with Abellio but, frankly, I’m not hopeful that they will see the light.

“If Abellio have not found a satisfactory solution by the end of the talks, then it falls to Humza to order them to sort the problem out.

“If not, our members will be consulted on striking over the Scottish Cup final weekend in May.”

ScotRail said changes would enhance safety and suggestions otherwise were “wrong and misleading”.