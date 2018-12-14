Train line closed between Motherwell and Cumbernauld due to damage to overhead electrical wires

The rail line between Motherwell and Cumbernauld will be closed until at least 7pm due to damage to overhead electric wires.

Services between Cumbernauld and Dalmuir via Motherwell will be started from Motherwell.

A Scotrail spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we have damage to the overhead electric lines between Motherwell and Cumbernauld which means we’re unable to run services between these stations at present.

“Early estimates from our staff on the ground for carrying out repairs to overhead wires is 6pm.

“Glasgow Queen Street via Cumbernauld services remain unaffected at present.

“We have replacement road transport in place which will shuttle between Motherwell and Cumbernauld.”

If you have a valid ticket or SMART card you can use it on First Glasgow services between Motherwell and Airdrie

and McGills services between Cumbernauld and Airdrie.