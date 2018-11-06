Ticket machine is installed at Airbles Station

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Kenneth Duffy has successfully had a ticket machine installed at Airbles train station.

Councillor Duffy had received numerous complaints from constituents that the lack of facilities at the station were resulting in long queues at stations like Glasgow Central and the inability to use the new Smartcard system introduced by the company.

Over 140,000 people use the station every year, which also serves home and away supporters travelling to and from Fir Park Stadium.

However, it had remained the only station on the Argyle Line which was without a ticket machine.

Councillor Duffy said: “As the only station on the Argyle Line without such facilities and with more reliance on Scotrail Smartcards for daily commuters, these facilities are vital to avoid needless delays and queues at stations operating a barrier system.

“After writing to Abellio Scotrail to ask what they planned to do about this anomaly, I am delighted they have committed to installing a ticket machine.

“This improvement will make a big difference to the lives of my constituents who rely on our train service to go about their daily lives.”

A spokesman for Scotrail said: “A ticket machine has been installed at Airbles and we are in the process of commissioning it, so that it can be used by customers.”