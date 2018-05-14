Strike action on cup final day called off as ‘good will’ gesture

Rail workers have called off a strike planned to coincide with the Scottish Cup final on Saturday as a gesture of “good will”.

The TSSA union said their grievances with ScotRail over working patterns still stand but they are conscious of the public safety threat created by CCTV staff striking when Motherwell are due to play Celtic at Hampden Park.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Our members’ concerns haven’t gone away, however, we are very conscious of the threat to public safety that calling CCTV staff out on strike on the day of the Scottish Cup final creates.

“Our members work closely with the British Transport Police to ensure the safety of our travelling public every day of the year and we don’t want to compromise this on the Cup Final day.”

Action on June 11 is still on pending the outcome of further talks.