Second petition calls for action to prevent another tragedy on The Loaning

Two Motherwell cafe workers have submitted a petition to North Lanarkshire Council calling for ‘a calming process’ to be installed on The Loaning.

Helen McKinnon and Julie Langford were among the first on the scene when Dalziel High pupil Abbie McLaren was knocked down and killed on February 12.

Helen and Julie, who work in Motherwell Civic Centre, were so moved by the tragedy they collected 800 signatures as well as £300, which they have donated to the family.

Helen said: “We didn’t see the incident itself, but Julie must have been about the first on the scene and got a guy to try and resuscitate Abbie.

“It was terrible what had happened, but then realising her dad was there just made it all the more heartbreaking.

“We wanted to do something so we took ourselves to Motherwell town centre and around some of the pubs and collected around 800 signatures and £300 for the family.

“I think everyone agrees something needs done about The Loaning, sadly it won’t bring Abbie back, but hopefully can prevent further tragedies.”

An online petition calling for ‘traffic control’ on The Loaning has also collected more than 13,500 signatures.

Meanwhile, Martin McGuire (38) has appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court for a second time facing five charges including causing death by dangerous driving.

McGuire made no plea and was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.