Safety review will take place at roundabout

North Lanarkshire Council will carry out a safety review of the Heathery Road Roundabout in Wishaw, but stopped short of agreeing to hold a site visit.

This comes after Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows and Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Agnes Magowan gave their backing to the petition launched by local residents last month.

The roundabout connects a total of nine junctions and is located near a bus stop, University Hospital Wishaw and other amenities leading to high levels of traffic.

The petition, which has been signed by more than 200 people, calls for a reduction in the amount of traffic and improvements in safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

In addition, the two politicians co-signed a letter to council leader Jim Logue and chief executive Des Murray requesting a safety review of the roundabout.

In a letter to Mrs Fellows, Nicole Paterson, the council’s head of Environmental Assets, has now confirmed a safety review will take place.

She said: “Heathery Roundabout is one of the busier junctions on the road network and I am aware of concerns being raised around safety at this location.

“I will arrange for a review of the junction to be undertaken to identify any measures that would improve safety and reduce the risk to pedestrians and drivers at what is a busy location.”

Mrs Fellows responded: “Following an intervention by Councillor Magowan and I and calls from the local community, North Lanarkshire Council has confirmed to me that a much needed safety review of the Heathery Road Roundabout will be carried out.

“I’m disappointed that a site visit has not been accepted as residents have a right to have their concerns heard.

“However, by agreeing to carry out a safety review, progress is being made and I look forward to the outcome of the review.”