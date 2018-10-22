Raith Interchange closed after HGV overturns

The Raith Interchange has been closed after a lorry overturned this morning.

Emergency services are on the scene, along with the Trunk Road Incident Support Service.

There is no access to the roundabout from the M74 and delays are also to be expected on the A725.

The police are advising drivers to find an alternative route.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently dealing with a road crash at the Raith Interchange where a lorry has overturned and the road is currently closed.

“There is also no access to the roundabout from the M74 and we are asking drivers to please use an alternative route.”