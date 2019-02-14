Parking permit being introduced so North Lanarkshire residents can avoid limited time bay fine

A residents parking permit scheme will be introduced in April on streets where limited time bays exist as part of North Lanarkshire Council’s enforcement activity.

Some residents with no parking facilities at their home who park in a bay on the street outside do so at the risk of a fine at certain times, but a permit will mean no penalty is issued.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Environment and Transportation Committee, said: “Our parking enforcement scheme aims to free up short-term spaces within town centres and encourage drivers to park correctly and safely.

“However, we appreciate that for some residents in specific streets, this can cause difficulties when they park at their own home so the permit scheme is designed to help.

“The scheme doesn’t guarantee residents a space, but means they won’t receive a penalty when they park in the bay at their home with the permit clearly displayed.”

Letters will be sent to residents in the locations where the parking permit scheme will operate, with an application form and guidance notes.

A permit will cost £60 for one car for a year; additional permits for other vehicles at the same address will be charged on an increasing fee scale.

The list of streets where the permit scheme will apply was listed in the Environment and Transportation Committee papers which can be found at https://mars.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/egenda/images/att89814.pdf