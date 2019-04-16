New restrictions on Muirhouse street

New waiting and loading restrictions have been put in place on part of Excelsior Street in Muirhouse following complaints from residents.

Concerns had also been raised that large transporter vehicles were offloading to the Arnold Clark garage at peak traffic times, which was leading to a further deterioration in the road safety situation.

The traffic regulation order approved by North Lanarkshire Council means that no loading is permitted from 7.30-9.30am and 4.30-6pm.

Under the terms of the order, no waiting is permitted at any time for the stretch of the road covered by the restrictions.

Double yellow lines have been painted from the beginning of the traffic lights on Shields Road until just beyond the Arnold Clark garage.

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Nathan Wilson first raised the issue with the council’s roads team in October and has been pursuing the matter ever since.

Councillor Wilson said: “The parking situation has been horrendous for some time and the restrictions will hopefully have a positive impact in alleviating the road safety difficulties experienced at Excelsior Street.”