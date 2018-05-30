MSP requests consultation to address concerns from motorway improvement project

Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell has written to Cabinet Secretary Keith Brown to ask for a post- construction consultation into the M8/M73/M74 Motorway Improvement Project.

Mrs Mitchell stressed that commuters in Lanarkshire were resigned to months of disruption in the knowledge that, in the long-term, the improvements would and indeed have made a real difference to commuting times.

However, numerous issues about the project have been raised with Mrs Mitchell by constituents including an absence of vital signage and street lighting at key junctions, as well as issues with the new road layout affecting road users’ safety, and issues with light and noise pollution.

Mrs Mitchell said: “There is no doubt that in the long-term, improvements as a result of the project have resulted in a significant improvement to commuting times.

“However, it is evident from the concerns highlighted by constituents that there are problems with certain aspects of the project.

“I both readily acknowledge and warmly welcome benefits realised by this project but it is nonetheless crucial that the Scottish Government listens and acts on concerns raised.

“It is for this reason I have requested request a post-construction consultation is carried out with Transport Scotland and the Scottish Roads Partnership for the views of the general public, local businesses and commuters to be heard and the necessary adjustments made.”