Motherwell station hub could be best in Scotland

North Lanarkshire Council is working with Abellio ScotRail and SPT on plans for an improved transport interchange at Motherwell station.

As part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal, the council is developing proposals for improvements to Muir Street, expansion of local park and ride facilities and improved pedestrian access to and from the station.

These plans complement Abellio ScotRail’s planned investment in the railway station, enhancing its role as a regional transport hub and interchange.

Council depute leader Councillor Paul Kelly said: “Motherwell is a key point in both the local and national rail network, and we are working closely with Abellio ScotRail and Strathclyde Partnership for Transport to create a multi-modal transport hub.

“Abellio ScotRail supports our plans and will be appointing consultants to progress designs for the station. The council, and partners, are setting up a steering group to combine our efforts to make this project a reality.

“Good transport links are vital to the economy and for enabling residents to commute across North Lanarkshire. So creating a hub where people can access all public transport as well as increased parking is a key element of our vision for Motherwell’s future.”

Abellio ScotRail’s Peter O’Connell said: “We recognise the need for investment at Motherwell as it’s an important rail link.

“Through effective partnership, working with both the council and SPT, we have developed proposals that align with the wider council aspirations.

“These enhancements will have an positive impact on the experience of our customers; including the development of an extended station building at street level with an enhanced station entrance, concourse and retail facilities.

“Once complete, the relationship between the station and Motherwell town centre will be completely transformed – all part of our plans to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.”