Motherwell man escapes injury in three vehicle crash

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash near Dumfries, which also involved a Motherwell man.

The collision happened at about 4pm on Monday on the A701 road at the turn off for Ae Village, Dumfries.

A white Ford Transit van being driven by a 50-year-old man from Dumfries, a silver coloured Peugeot 206 car being driven by a 49-year-old woman from Ae Village and a white Renault Master van driven by a 39-year-old man from Motherwell.

The road at the scene was completely blocked by the vehicles.

The Peugeot driver was removed from her vehicle by the Fire and Rescue Service and was thereafter flown by Helimed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with what are described as serious injuries.

The Ford Transit driver was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary as a precaution, while the Motherwell man driving the Renault Master was uninjured.

Constable Paul Watson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “The road at the scene was closed until the early hours of Tuesday in order to carry out a full collision investigation and to clear the vehicles from the road.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to call us at Dumfries using the 101 number.”