Lorry overturns in Motherwell

The police are dealing with a road traffic incident on Windmillhill Street near the Flemington roundabout in Motherwell, where a large goods vehicle has overturned.

The road is currently closed to allow recovery operations. Traffic is diverted via Motherwell town centre/Merry Street/Ravenscraig.

It is understood the driver is okay.

Conditions are generally worsening across Lanarkshire, with snow and difficult visibility being reported.

The police advise allowing extra time, drive defensively, and leave plenty stopping distance between you and the car in front.

A signalling fault at Anderson has now been repaired and Scotrail reports services are starting to get back to normal, although some delays and cancellations may still be evident until noon.

Services via Haymarket were also impacted by a broken down train and again disruption is expected until lunchtime although the train has now been moved.